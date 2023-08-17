Development of 199 homes in Westham approved by Wealden District Council
On Thursday (August 17), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South approved a reserved matters application on plans to build 199 homes on land to the north of Rattle Road in Westham.
Despite some concerns about the potential impact on infrastructure, the scheme was ultimately approved on a majority vote.
The application follows on from outline proposals, approved in 2019, to build up to 318 homes on land which includes the site. A second application, to be considered at a later date, is seeking permission to build the remaining 119 homes to the south of Rattle Road.
The development itself would be made up of 29 one-bedroom homes, 66 two-bedroom homes, 72 three-bedroom homes and 32 four-bedroom homes. Of these, twenty-six of the one-bedroom homes (including 24 flats), 21 two-bedroom homes, 19 three-bed units and four four-bedroom units would be classed as affordable.