The next stage of a major housing development has been given the go ahead by Wealden planners.

On Thursday (August 17), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South approved a reserved matters application on plans to build 199 homes on land to the north of Rattle Road in Westham.

Despite some concerns about the potential impact on infrastructure, the scheme was ultimately approved on a majority vote.

The application follows on from outline proposals, approved in 2019, to build up to 318 homes on land which includes the site. A second application, to be considered at a later date, is seeking permission to build the remaining 119 homes to the south of Rattle Road.