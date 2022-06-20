Development of 20 custom and self-build Horam homes approved

On Thursday (June 16), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South approved outline plans to build up to 20 homes in Chiddingly Road.

The scheme was unusual in that all of the homes proposed would either be self-built or custom-built to order by future residents. This meant it would not result in any Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) payments being put towards local improvements.

The scheme had previously been before the committee in April, where it was deferred by councillors due to concerns around its design and that the then 22 houses proposed would be too many for the plot. Following the deferral, the applicant amended the scheme with a new layout and a reduction in the total number of homes.

Layouts of the plots for the custom and self-build homes in Horam

These changes failed to sway ward councillors Susan Stedman and Bob Bowdler, however, who argued the scheme was inappropriate due its nature as a 100 per cent self-build scheme.

Cllr Stedman said: “I thank the applicants for the work they have done and I appreciate that. But I think we are walking blindly down a really dangerous road if we consider granting this application in its self-build form.

“This council has no policy for sites of 100 per cent self-build. This council fought and won a developer who was demanding that he would build a big site as all affordable thus avoiding CIL. Those 100 units would have brought just as much need for the infrastructure as these 20 will.”

Committee members shared concerns about the loss of CIL payments, but were somewhat reassured when officers confirmed it would become liable should the development proceed in a different form.

Officers had recommended the application be approved on the grounds it was considered to be a sustainable location and would make a contribution to the council’s five-year housing supply.

Other committee members were more comfortable with the proposals.