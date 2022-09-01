Development of 20 Haywards Heath homes 'not on allocated site'

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, for land at Rogers Farm, Fox Hill, will be discussed during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (September 8).

If approved, the development will be made up of 13 three-bedroom houses – two of which will be classed as affordable – three four-bedroom houses, three two-bedroom houses (affordable) and a one-bedroom flat over a garage, which will also be classed as affordable.

Haywards Heath Town Council has objected to the plans, raising concerns about flooding and pointing out that the site was not allocated for housing the the Neighbourhood Plan.

Haywards Heath development site

Wivelsfield Parish Council also objected, worried about ‘the further encroachment of development onto the fringes of Wivelsfield parish, resulting in the coalescence of settlements’.