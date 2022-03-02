Development of 26 homes between Bosham and Nutbourne refused

Developers wanted to build on the former Chas Wood Nurseries site north of the A259 Main Road.

When plans were originally submitted they were for 19 homes but amendments to the scheme revised this upwards to 26.

The application included a community orchard in the south-west corner.

Proposed access to the site off the A259 Main Road

Outline permission was refused by the council’s planning committee yesterday (Wednesday, March 2).

Objectors highlighted how a previous application for ten homes was turned down by the council, a decision upheld at appeal by an inspector.

David Rodgers (LDem, Harbour Villages) felt the area between the harbour AONB and national park ‘should not become a linear housing estate’ and labelled 26 homes an overdevelopment of the site.

He highlighted the impact of the proposed homes on the wildlife corridor and a lack of capacity at the Thornham wastewater treatment works.

Mr Rodgers added: “Frankly there is not room for any more houses.”

Planning officers, who had recommended approval, suggested the site was ‘within an enclave of existing development’, was on a main road with a bus route, was ‘within reasonable access’ of two railway stations and had services villages either side of it.

But after a motion to defer for a site visit was defeated the committee voted to refuse the application citing the council’s five year housing land supply, the plan being contrary to policy and in an unsustainable location.