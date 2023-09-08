Development of 360 homes in Hellingly deferred
On Thursday (September 7), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North had been set to consider an outline application seeking permission to build up to 360 homes on land to the east of Park Farm in New Road.
As the meeting began, however, the committee’s chairman Gavin Blake-Coggins told members the scheme had been deferred and would not be discussed.
No further explanation was given during the meeting, although an officer update noted how information on conditions had been omitted from the published agenda.
It is understood the scheme will come back for discussion at a later date.
The site is the second parcel of land associated with Park Farm to seek planning permission for housing development. The first, land to the west of Park Farm, was granted planning permission for up to 370 homes in April 2021.
Both sites were previously identified as housing development sites within the now withdrawn submission Wealden Local Plan.