Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday (September 7), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North had been set to consider an outline application seeking permission to build up to 360 homes on land to the east of Park Farm in New Road.

As the meeting began, however, the committee’s chairman Gavin Blake-Coggins told members the scheme had been deferred and would not be discussed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No further explanation was given during the meeting, although an officer update noted how information on conditions had been omitted from the published agenda.

Park Farm East

It is understood the scheme will come back for discussion at a later date.

The site is the second parcel of land associated with Park Farm to seek planning permission for housing development. The first, land to the west of Park Farm, was granted planning permission for up to 370 homes in April 2021.