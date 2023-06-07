NationalWorldTV
Development of 46 homes for East Sussex village refused

Wealden planners have refused proposals for a housing development in Horam.
By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST

On Thursday (June 1), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South considered an outline application on plans to build 46 homes on land to the east of the Rosemead Farm development in Horebeech Lane.

While the scheme had been recommended for approval by planning officers, committee members felt the development would have an unacceptable impact on the character and appearance of the area.

Officers said their recommendation for approval had been made on a tight balance, with officers saying developers had done ‘just about enough’ to make the scheme acceptable.

Proposed layout of Horam developmentProposed layout of Horam development
Notably, officers had (using delegated powers) refused earlier proposals to build 60 homes on the same site.

Officers said their recommendation had also taken into account recent appeal decisions, including the nearby Old Orchard House development.

Ultimately, however, committee members felt this balance fell differently, concluding that the harm to the countryside character of the area would cause more harm than good.