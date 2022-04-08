Development of 64 flats planned for former Haywards Heath car park

Plans to build a block of 64 flats on a former NCP car park in Haywards Heath have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Friday, 8th April 2022, 2:51 pm

The application, from Frontier Estates Ltd, seeks permission to clear the Harlands Road Car Park and build a four to six-storey block of one and two-bedroom flats.

Permission for a smaller block of 40 flats was given in 2020 and expires in February 2023.

If approved, the new building will be made up of 48 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom flats.

CGI impression of the proposed Haywards Heath flats

There will be parking for 51 cars – including ten ‘stacked’ spaces – and secure internal cycle storage.

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/22/0596.

