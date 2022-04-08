Development of 64 flats planned for former Haywards Heath car park

The application, from Frontier Estates Ltd, seeks permission to clear the Harlands Road Car Park and build a four to six-storey block of one and two-bedroom flats.

Permission for a smaller block of 40 flats was given in 2020 and expires in February 2023.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, the new building will be made up of 48 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom flats.

CGI impression of the proposed Haywards Heath flats

There will be parking for 51 cars – including ten ‘stacked’ spaces – and secure internal cycle storage.