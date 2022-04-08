Development of 64 flats planned for former Haywards Heath car park

The application, from Frontier Estates Ltd, seeks permission to clear the Harlands Road Car Park and build a four to six-storey block of one and two-bedroom flats.
Permission for a smaller block of 40 flats was given in 2020 and expires in February 2023.
If approved, the new building will be made up of 48 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom flats.
There will be parking for 51 cars – including ten ‘stacked’ spaces – and secure internal cycle storage.
To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/22/0596.