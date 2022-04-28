Development of Petworth cemetery submitted

The redevelopment of a Petworth cemetery have been submitted.

By Sam Pole
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 5:28 pm
The proposal would see the addition of a portaloo and a new pathway be built for Hampers Green Cemtery in Petworth.

The application proposes to position a portaloo on the existing concrete hard standing located in the south east corner of the cemetery, away from the burial areas.

The WC will be screened with a planted trellis fence and native climbing plants.

In an ecosystem report the proposal said: “The proposals do not detract from the character of the alley and will serve to provide safe, accessible WC and baby changing facilities for users of the cemetery and adjacent recreational grounds at Hampers Common.”

To view the full application visit the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/22/01377/FUL

