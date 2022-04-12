Development plans for Chichester restaurant submitted

Development plans at a Chichester restaurant have been submitted to Chichester District Council. SUS-221204-120213001

The proposal would see an external covered area be built for additional seating an external kitchen area at the Cider House Kitchen in Appledram.

Development on the 1,350 square metre site has already been started with work started on November 1, 2021.

The walls on the development will be made of matching grey cement board with the roof being a flat roof construction with a rubber membrane.