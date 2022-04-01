Development plans for disabled access at a Hunston park submitted

Development plans have been submitted to Chichester District Council to allow disabled access to a Hunston Park. SUS-220104-132407001

Mrs Carol Smith, on behalf of Hunston Parish Council’s application would see the excavation of grass and stone base works in preparation for the laying of a surface allowing disabled access to both the children’s playground and Multi Use Sport Area for wheelchair users and buggies.

The development would take place at the park at the Hunston Village on Selsey Road in Hunston.

The proposed development will provide a new all weather path from the entrance to the playing field, into both the children’s playground and the Multi Use Sports Area.

The design and access statement the council said: “Development to the footpath will make it easier for the local community to safely access the facilities on the playing field

“The all weather access path is going to improve access to both the children’s playground and the Multi Use Sports Area for all users of the facilities, but specifically provides easier access for wheelchair users and pushchairs.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/00535/FUL