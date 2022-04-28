Development to Petworth Old Tavern refused

Development plans at the Old Tavern in Petworth have been refused. SUS-220428-161321001

The application would have seen a new fence added to the existing roof area which has been used previously as a roof terrace.

The will be located on the parapet of the flat roof area accessed from the apartment via doors from the lounge and utility room, providing access across the roof to the gym and storage area of The Apartment.

In a statement of refusal Tim Slaney, on behalf of the South Downs National Park Authority, wrote: “Enclosing the existing flat roof with a 1.8 metre close boarded fence to facilitate use as an outdoor amenity space is considered to lead to a visually dominant and incongruous form of development out of character and discordant with the existing pattern of development.

“The development would detract from the significance and setting of the Grade II Listed building and its positive contribution to the Petworth Conservation Area.

“The proposed use of the flat roofed area as a roof garden would adversely affect the residential amenities of surrounding neighbouring dwellings, particularly Garden Cottage and No.318 Park Road, Petworth, in terms of overlooking and general outside activity on the area in such close proximity to the outside amenity areas and windows of those dwellings.”