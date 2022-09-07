Digital advert plans at Chichester bus stop refused

Plans for new digital adverts at a bus stop in Chichester have been refused.

The application was put in place to replace all adverts currently at the bus shelter north of Broyle Road, with electrical static advertisements that change every ten seconds.

The plans were objected to by Chichester City Council.

In a statement, the council said: “The illuminated display screens with alternating images would have a significant and harmful urbanising effect on the character and appearance of the conservation area, and is contrary to the relevant advertisement design guidance.”

In the statement of refusal, a spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “By reason of its adverse impact on heritage assets, the proposed sign would be contrary to local

and national planning policies and design guidance, with particular reference to the Chichester Local Plan.

"The application cannot, therefore, be recommended for approval.”