An appeal from Horsham District Council’s community development team for donations in the run up to Christmas has led to a successful collection on behalf of two charities.

Gifts started coming in and soon the office at Parkside was filling up with children’s clothes and toys, food, toiletries, books and more.

These were then donated to local charities Ten Little Toes Baby Bank and Horsham Matters.

The two charities were delighted with the gifts. Horsham Matters commented: “Thank you to the team at Horsham District Council for their foodbank donations. At a time when the foodbank is incredibly busy we very much appreciate the support of Council colleagues.”

Council officers hand over Christmas goodies to Horsham Matters

Ten Little Toes Baby Bank added: “Thanks to HDC for the generous donations. It’s the small things like this make a huge difference and enable us to send out just a little extra love to those in need.”

On Christmas Jumper Day staff again showed their generosity by raising over £500 for Save the Children thanks to the Government commitment to double all donations received for that day.

Ten Little Toes is a baby bank based in Cowfold. Operating like a foodbank, Ten Little Toes offers support to families and parents in crisis or facing difficult circumstances throughout Sussex, giving out bundles of essential items to people who need them in our community. Visit www.tenlittletoesbabybank.org/

Horsham Matters is a Christian charity that works to relieve hardship through the provision of essential services (food, fuel and shelter). ​It runs the Horsham District Foodbank. Visit www.horsham-matters.org.uk

