East Sussex climate activists hold violin-based protest to deliver ‘stop fiddling while the planet burns’ message

Climate activists held a ‘violin-based protest’ in Lewes to deliver their message of ‘stop fiddling while the planet burns’.

The demonstration by Divest East Sussex was outside County Hall on Tuesday morning, February 11, and featured campaigners with cardboard violins wearing masks of East Sussex County Council (ESCC) leader Keith Glazier.

The group said their latest stunt was to demand that ESCC and the East Sussex Pension Fund stop investing local people’s pensions in giant fossil fuel companies that they say are driving the climate crisis.

It was timed to coincide with ESCC’s Full Council meeting.

Divest East Sussex members held a 'violin-based protest' in Lewes

A spokesperson for Divest East Sussex said: “Since our campaign began in 2013, we’ve seen hundreds of extreme weather events around the world that scientists have found were made either more severe or more likely to occur by human-caused climate change.”

They said: “Yet throughout this period, East Sussex County Council and the East Sussex Pension Fund have consistently refused to take the first no-brainer step necessary to address this crisis. Namely, to stop investing in the giant fossil fuel companies.”

The group said: “It’s time for them to finally follow the lead of other UK pension funds and commit now to fully divesting from these fossil fuels companies.”

Campaigners pretended to play along to Camille Saint-Saëns’ Danse Macabre and read from a list of more than 300 extreme weather events that have happened since 2013.

Protestors wore masks of East Sussex County Council (ESCC) leader Keith Glazier

A spokesperson for The East Sussex Pension Fund said: “The Fund has a legal duty to ensure it can pay pensions to its 85,000 members when they reach pensionable age. Any changes to investments present significant risks to the Fund’s ability to pay money out.

“East Sussex Pension Fund does not invest directly in any company or asset but sets a strategy and invests through third party investment managers into pooled investments. The Fund is required to invest via a pool who selects the investment managers that deliver the strategy set by the Fund. Although it is for the investment manager to manage risk, the strategy is reviewed annually and each manager has an annual Environmental Social and Governance assessment and Climate score, with an action plan for improvement. Climate-related risks and objectives are taken into account in all parts of the investment strategy.

“Currently, just 0.3 per cent of the £5.18bn fund is invested in companies and assets that have links to fossil fuel extraction. Despite the level of exposure, divesting could cost the fund significantly, as it would need to sell the whole portfolio managed by an investment manager, as it cannot sell a specific company or asset in a pooled investment. The costs and regulatory environment must be taken into account when considering any options.”