East Sussex College in Lewes to host General Election hustings

Students at East Sussex College’s Lewes campus will have the opportunity to grill candidates standing to be the next town’s MP in the General Election.

A hustings tommorow (Thursday, November 28), has been organised by the college and the four main candidates below are attending the college campus in Mountfield Road;

East Sussex College, Lewes campus. Picture: Google Street View

• Oli Henman – Lib Dem

• Maria Caulfield – Con

• Kate Chappell – Lab

• Johnny Denis – Green

Oli Henman, 'Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate

The hustings is scheduled for 12.30pm and will run until 2.30pm. It is just open to the college’s students.

A spokesman for the college said: “Over the past couple of weeks, our Lewes campus Student President, Mia has been on a ‘register to vote’ drive, encouraging all first time voters to get registered. The aim is make sure their voices heard in the election.

“Following this drive, Mia, was very keen to organise a hustings and invite the four main local Lewes candidate in to the college to answer questions.

“Students submitted questions which were then vetted by our principal, Fred Carter. Fred will host the event and students will be asking the questions.”

Maria Caulfield, Conservative candidate. Picture: Nick Robinson

Kate Chappell, Labour parliamentary candidate