East Sussex councillors call for urgent action to 'dangerous' village road

Lewes Liberal Democrat councillors say urgent action is required to resurface a ‘dangerous’ road on the outskirts of Lewes.

Lewes district councillors have called on East Sussex County Council to start work immediately on Ashcombe Hollow – a road which runs through the village of Kingston.

They say the road has fallen into a ‘terrible state’ having become a danger to drivers and cyclists with deep holes and uneven surfaces.

Councillor William Meyer said: “There is only one road in and out of the village. It is heavily used not just by residents but also people cutting through between the A27 and C7 and parents dropping off their children at the primary school.

"The stretch of the road known as Ashcombe Hollow is in appalling condition. I have heard of more than one vehicle being damaged and numerous near misses involving cars and cyclists.

“Frankly, the road must be the worst in Sussex. We urgently need serious investment from East Sussex County Council to bring it up to a decent standard before someone gets badly hurt.”

After months of campaigning and pressure from residents, the county council agreed to undertake major works in the financial year, having made minor emergency repairs in the last 12 months.

However, councillors are demanding a more thorough, immediate intervention.

East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns about the condition of Ashcombe Hollow, and the road is due to be resurfaced later this year.

