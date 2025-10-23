East Sussex County Council chairman praises ‘amazing range of community and voluntary projects’ making a difference in Uckfield

East Sussex County Council’s chairman has praised Uckfield’s community and voluntary projects after seeing the difference they make first-hand.

Councillor Roy Galley took a tour of the town with Uckfield mayor Karen Bedwell recently and visited five projects that benefit residents of all ages and backgrounds.

Councillor Galley said: “Uckfield has an amazing range of community and voluntary projects and, as Chairman of the county council, I was privileged to visit a number of great schemes in the town with Uckfield’s energetic Mayor. I want to thank the many fantastic volunteers and charity staff who do so much for Uckfield and the surrounding area. We are extremely lucky to have very vibrant communities across East Sussex, and Uckfield is a leading light.”

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) said the tour started at the Children’s Respite Trust, which is now celebrating its 15th year. ESCC said the Trust hopes to raise money to buy a place of its own when the lease expires in three years. ESCC said The Trust believes no family should have to care for a child with a disability alone. It provides a nursery for under-fives with additional needs, a holiday club for teenagers with disabilities, a wraparound care service for school-aged children with disabilities and a club for siblings of children with disabilities. The Trust also runs family events to encourage peer support.

The Chairman of East Sussex County Council Roy Galley with Uckfield mayor Karen Bedwell at Ridgewood Village Hall

A spokesperson from the Children’s Respite Trust said: “We were delighted to welcome Cllrs Galley and Bedwell and to have the opportunity to showcase this valuable provision for children with disabilities. Their interest in our quest for new premises and need for increased funding and support to continue the service was particularly appreciated.”

The second stop was the Luxford Centre, a former library building that has been converted into a facility for senior citizens. This is run by volunteers and more than 200 members meet for events like coffee mornings, table tennis, lunches, exercise and bingo. Volunteers are raising funds to extend the centre.

The Source was the third stop. Its Community Fridge Opened in 2021 and is available to everyone who wants to stop food waste. The Community Fridge has connections with shops and farms in the area and collects surplus food.

The fourth stop was Sussex Support Services at Victoria Pavilion. This day care service is offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and specialises in supporting those living with dementia, Parkinson’s and extra care needs, as well as people who are socially isolated. Activities include arts and crafts, cooking, cognitive stimulation therapy and gardening projects.

The ESCC chairman and mayor visit the Children’s Respite Trust

A spokesperson from Sussex Support Services said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome the Chairman of East Sussex County Council, Cllr Roy Galley, to Sussex Support Service. His visit highlights the importance of community support for those living with Dementia and their families, and we are grateful for his genuine interest and support with the work we do.”

The fifth and final stop was at Ridgewood Village Hall Community Lunch Club. Councillor Karen Bedwell started this club in October 2021 and it now meets on the third Wednesday of the month. Uckfield Lions provide transport for people who would otherwise not be able to attend. Visitors can get a two-course meal provided by The Highlands.