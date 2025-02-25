Lewes Lib Dems have criticised the Conservative administration of East Sussex County Council for ‘voting down’ an amendment they say would have saved social care facilities.

Lewes Liberal Democrats said their proposal would have reinstated over £1.5 million in funding and protected ‘essential services’ like the Phoenix Centre in Lewes.

They said other services aimed at older people and those with disabilities would have been protected too. They said these include Milton Grange, Linden Court, Hookstead and supported accommodation for adults with mental health needs.

The Lib Dems added that Conservative councillors rejected the amendment despite widespread public opposition to the closures.

A protest against the closure of the Phoenix Centre in Lewes. Photo: Roz Bassford

James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat MP for Lewes, said: “We were promised investment and funding in place of the cancelled elections next year, but instead, we’re closing down vital facilities just before a new authority is set up.”

In response, East Sussex County Council (ESCC) said it needs to propose ‘significant savings’ across all departments as part of agreeing a balanced budget.

The Lib Dems said the amendment was seconded by an independent councillor. They said it would have funded the change by using ‘available reserves freed up by the deferral of the May 2025 County Council elections’.

Mr MacCleary said: “This is a betrayal of the most vulnerable people in our community. The Phoenix Centre and other vital services provide care, respite, and dignity to older residents and their families – shutting them down will have devastating consequences.”

Lewes Lib Dems said they would keep fighting for social care services and urged residents to voice their opinions. A petition to save the Phoenix Centre is at www.leweslibdems.org.uk/phoenix.

Lib Dem Town Councillor Kevin West, who organised protests against the closure of the Phoenix Centre, said: “I’ve heard from so many people locally who rely on this facility for themselves or their loved ones. This was a chance to save a really valuable community facility and we’ve been let down.”

An ESCC spokesperson said: “In order to agree a balanced budget for the coming year, the council has had to propose significant savings across all departments, increase council tax and use money from the authority’s limited reserves. Funding of election costs is drawn from reserves for the election year. Reserves can only be used once and have already been significantly depleted in drafting the budget to provide services. No decision was made at full Council on the adult social care savings proposals.”

ESCC said the Cabinet was set to meet on Tuesday, February 25, to consider proposals following ‘public consultation and detailed financial appraisals’.

Criticising the Conservatives, councillor West added: “Decisions like this show they aren’t on people’s side. No wonder they have pushed to have elections cancelled.”

But the ESCC spokesperson said: “The decision to postpone county elections due in May 2025 in many areas which are part of the priority programme for English devolution has been made by the government, not the county council.”