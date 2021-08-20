East Sussex housing support service contract worth at least £19million set to be awarded

County Hall Lewes, East Sussex County Council HQ SUS-150925-134850001

On Monday (August 16), lead member for adult social care Carl Maynard approved plans to award a countywide contract for housing-related floating support service for working age and older adults.

According to the council, the new contract is intended to combine the existing floating support contracts into a single, needs-led, countywide service.

The potential contractor, whose name has not yet been made public due to commercial confidentiality, was named as preferred bidder following a competitive tendering process earlier this year.

The contract is expected to run for at least five years, with the potential for a further five year extension. The contract is valued at around £3.8m a year, the council says.

During the same meeting, Cllr Maynard also agreed to extend the council’s telecare contract by two years.

The council says the extension is intended to give it time to undertake a full review of its existing service and provide an opportunity to upgrade all of the analogue telecare equipment in advance of a digital switchover set to take place in 2025.