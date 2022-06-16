East Sussex initiative to develop a healthier and happier workforce having early success

East Sussex County Council’s Wellbeing at Work Programme works with employers to share resources and deliver training, as well as providing an accreditation scheme, to help boost the health and wellbeing of employees.

Just months after its launch, three of the 24 workplaces who have signed up to the public health-funded programme have already been recognised for the efforts they have made in supporting their staff.

Wealden District Council became the first to achieve a bronze Wellbeing at Work Award having completed 20 criteria and built the foundations of a healthy workplace, closely followed by Crowborough-based manufacturer Servomex which was presented with the same award this month.

The Prideaux Group, a chain of three care homes based in Bexhill and Eastbourne, earned the Commitment Award last month after assessing the needs of their employees and identifying an action to take forward.

Darrell Gale, director of Public Health in East Sussex, said: “Finding ways to boost the health and wellbeing of employees is of huge benefit to both the workforce and the organisation, and we are delighted to be able to offer a programme that supports companies to achieve this.

“Investing in employee wellbeing can improve morale, motivation and productivity, reduce absences, staff turnover and the costs associated with recruitment.”

He added: “The Wellbeing at Work Programme has been developed to take into account unique characteristics of East Sussex and its specific needs and I’m delighted that, despite being a fairly new initiative, it is already making a positive impact in our county.”

To achieve awards, companies must complete a number of criteria that introduce policies and initiatives and embeds practices that promote and support health and wellbeing.

Companies signing up to the programme can work towards a number of different awards including a commitment award, small and micro-business awards or medium and large business awards.

The programme is open to any business, from any industry that employs one or more person.