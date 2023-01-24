Four East Sussex MPs have met to discuss a new hospital and improvements in the area.

Eastbourne’s Caroline Ansell, Bexhill and Battle’s Huw Merriman, Hastings and Rye’s Sally-Ann Hart and Lewes’ Maria Caulfield met with Lord Markham, who is responsible for the New Hospitals Programme, and heard about the latest progress on plans for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

Mrs Ansell organised the meeting in Westminster with Lord Markham to discuss a new hospital at Eastbourne District General Hospital and improvements at the Conquest in Hastings and Bexhill Hospital.

The MPs also heard that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is working with the trust’s team to complete the programme by 2030.

The MPs at the meeting with Lord Markham

Specialist preparation work is being undertaken ahead of the next phase of the project, including looking at a modular build programme to keep costs down, according to Mrs Ansell.

She added: “This was a really positive meeting where it is clear much work is going on to formulate how this exciting programme will be delivered at the trust.

“It remains a work in progress as we must get this right and give value for money for the taxpayer. However, this project remains a once-in-a-generation investment in healthcare in Eastbourne and across East Sussex and it should be welcomed by everyone.”

Ms Caulfield said: “This is great for those in the Lewes constituency who use the DGH. The new hospital will have brand new state of the art facilities, meaning that people will be able to get better treatment closer to home.”

Ms Hart added: “This programme will be delivered locally in the next few years and will build our local, as well as national, capacity, achieve high quality and sustainable care, and create innovative and intelligent healthcare delivery, benefitting us all in Hastings and Rye."

Mr Merriman said: “The new hospitals will be transformative for both patients and staff. We already have a new diagnostic centre for East Sussex residents in Bexhill, which was opened in January, and work is underway with a new mental health hospital in Bexhill. With this New Hospitals Funding programme for East Sussex, local patients will be getting the best care in the new state of the art facilities.”

