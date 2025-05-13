East Sussex residents can take part in consultation to help reshape local government
Residents are being invited to take part to help reshape local government and how services are run.
The announcement, which can be seen at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk, said: “The government wants to reorganise local government in East Sussex. There are various options for how this could happen, and residents are now being asked for their views. The new council arrangements are expected to be operational in 2028.
“Following the consultation detailed proposals will be submitted to government in September.”
The news comes after the government decided to postpone this May’s county elections in areas that are part of its priority programme for English devolution. East Sussex County Council said its elections are held every four years, with the previous ESCC election being on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
ESCC said the government had agreed a proposal from ESCC and its neighbours for devolution across Sussex. The council said this means a new mayor for the whole of Sussex will be elected in May 2026. The mayor and representatives from ESCC, West Sussex County Council (WSCC) and Brighton & Hove City Council would then form a mayoral combined county authority for Sussex.
The consultation about the future of local government is now available to complete at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/EastSussexLGR until Monday, June 23. Visit www.eastsussexcouncils.org to find out more about Local Government Reorganisation in East Sussex.