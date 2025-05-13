East Sussex residents can take part in consultation to help reshape local government

A consultation has been launched in East Sussex on the future of local government.

Residents are being invited to take part to help reshape local government and how services are run.

The announcement, which can be seen at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk, said: “The government wants to reorganise local government in East Sussex. There are various options for how this could happen, and residents are now being asked for their views. The new council arrangements are expected to be operational in 2028.

“Following the consultation detailed proposals will be submitted to government in September.”

The news comes after the government decided to postpone this May’s county elections in areas that are part of its priority programme for English devolution. East Sussex County Council said its elections are held every four years, with the previous ESCC election being on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The consultation about the future of local government is now available to complete at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/EastSussexLGR until Monday, June 23. Visit www.eastsussexcouncils.org to find out more about Local Government Reorganisation in East Sussex.