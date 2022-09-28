East Sussex's 1066 Walk seeing increased footfall

More than 3,500 people have passed through the Wartling counter so far this year compared to 2,273 throughout 2019.

The 31-mile walk starts at Pevensey Castle – and heading north towards the Pevensey Levels – passes Herstmonceux Castle, the iconic 1066 Battle Abbey and Battlefield and on to medieval Winchelsea before finishing in Rye, a town known for its cobbled streets, secret passages and quaint buildings.

The trail has recently been upgraded and improved with new signage, information panels, benches and sculptures. The improvements were funded through the 1066 Country Pathways project, a partnership project between Wealden District Council, Rother District Council and 1066 Country Partnership with funding secured through the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD)

Illustrated map of 1066 Country Walk

Councillor Philip Lunn, Wealden District Council’s portfolio holder for economic development, said, “It is funding like this that enables us to maintain these types of historic routes and trails. The 1066 Country Walk has a rich history and background and is an important part of East Sussex.

“Now that it has been improved and updated, I hope it will be an even greater attraction for residents, tourists and their families.”