A photo of Shoreham dance teacher Dinkie Flowers taken by East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton has made the final of a photography competition in Parliament.

The photo of Mrs Flowers shows her dancing with the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, when she visited Parliament in May to mark her 101st birthday.

The final of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Photography competition were opened by the Speaker and featured submissions from MPs and peers of all political leanings. There was firm competition for a place in the finals, with professional photographer Tim Flach presenting prizes for the top three photos.

In her amazing and lengthy career, Mrs Flowers danced all round the world, including for the royal family. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she continued her regular dance sessions to raise money for NHS Charities Together and she appeared on TV in January 2020, in the show The Greatest Dancer.

Tim Loughton with his photo of Dinkie Flowers that made the finals

