NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Eastbourne Borough Council councillors herald ‘incredible achievement’ following stellar review

Cabinet councillors have described a report by the Local Government Association (LGA) into the performance of Eastbourne as an ‘incredible achievement’.
By Sam Pole
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST

The week-long inspection by an independent team reported that staff were hard-working, political leaders gave clear direction and leadership and other local organisations consider the council a trusted partner.

Following a Cabinet meeting on June 13. at which the report was considered, Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This independent inspection report is an incredible achievement for the council and really validates the way we navigated through the challenges of the last three years and established a solid base for moving forward.

Most Popular
Cabinet councillors have described a report by the Local Government Association (LGA) into the performance of Eastbourne as an ‘incredible achievement’.Cabinet councillors have described a report by the Local Government Association (LGA) into the performance of Eastbourne as an ‘incredible achievement’.
Cabinet councillors have described a report by the Local Government Association (LGA) into the performance of Eastbourne as an ‘incredible achievement’.

“We are fortunate to have exemplary council staff who despite the severe pressures created by the pandemic, responded magnificently – I thank them all.”

The inspection recognised the council’s efforts to address the financial challenges created by the pandemic and highlighted the current economic climate, cost of living crisis and inflationary pressures the authority will also have to manage.

Related topics:Eastbourne Borough Council