Eastbourne Borough Council councillors herald ‘incredible achievement’ following stellar review

The week-long inspection by an independent team reported that staff were hard-working, political leaders gave clear direction and leadership and other local organisations consider the council a trusted partner.
Following a Cabinet meeting on June 13. at which the report was considered, Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said:
“This independent inspection report is an incredible achievement for the council and really validates the way we navigated through the challenges of the last three years and established a solid base for moving forward.
“We are fortunate to have exemplary council staff who despite the severe pressures created by the pandemic, responded magnificently – I thank them all.”
The inspection recognised the council’s efforts to address the financial challenges created by the pandemic and highlighted the current economic climate, cost of living crisis and inflationary pressures the authority will also have to manage.