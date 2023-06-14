Eastbourne Borough Council councillors herald ‘incredible achievement’ following stellar review

Cabinet councillors have described a report by the Local Government Association (LGA) into the performance of Eastbourne as an ‘incredible achievement’.

The week-long inspection by an independent team reported that staff were hard-working, political leaders gave clear direction and leadership and other local organisations consider the council a trusted partner.

Following a Cabinet meeting on June 13. at which the report was considered, Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said:

“This independent inspection report is an incredible achievement for the council and really validates the way we navigated through the challenges of the last three years and established a solid base for moving forward.

“We are fortunate to have exemplary council staff who despite the severe pressures created by the pandemic, responded magnificently – I thank them all.”