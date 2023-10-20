Eastbourne Borough Council launches consultation on new four-year plan
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eastbourne Borough Council has drafted a new Corporate Plan for 2024-2028 and would like people to express their views on the document by completing an online survey.
Both the document and survey can be accessed at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/EBCCorporatePlanConsultation
Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “I am incredibly proud of what the Council has achieved over the last few years in Eastbourne, navigating our way through the pandemic, handling the huge financial pressures it brought, helping people through the cost of living crisis and now dealing with a massive rise in homelessness.
“Looking ahead, it’s crucial that we continue to respond effectively to these and other key issues as we help the town strengthen and grow.
“We have set out our priorities and ambitions for the next four years in our draft Corporate Plan and would really appreciate feedback and suggestions to make sure the document focuses on what matters most to local people.”
The draft plan emphasises the importance of:
Providing high quality, responsive services
Delivering housing and tackling the cost-of-living crisis
Boosting economic development and tourism
Realising the council’s ambitions around sustainability and the environment
The consultation runs until 5pm on Thursday, November 30.
Residents can request the consultation information in a different language or format such as a paper copy by visiting the council website at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk