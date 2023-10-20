Eastbourne Borough Council launches consultation on new four-year plan

Eastbourne residents and businesses are being invited to have their say on a draft plan which sets out the council’s vision, direction and priorities for the next four years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne Borough Council has drafted a new Corporate Plan for 2024-2028 and would like people to express their views on the document by completing an online survey.

Both the document and survey can be accessed at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/EBCCorporatePlanConsultation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “I am incredibly proud of what the Council has achieved over the last few years in Eastbourne, navigating our way through the pandemic, handling the huge financial pressures it brought, helping people through the cost of living crisis and now dealing with a massive rise in homelessness.

Eastbourne residents and businesses are being invited to have their say on a draft plan which sets out the council’s vision, direction and priorities for the next four years.

“Looking ahead, it’s crucial that we continue to respond effectively to these and other key issues as we help the town strengthen and grow.

“We have set out our priorities and ambitions for the next four years in our draft Corporate Plan and would really appreciate feedback and suggestions to make sure the document focuses on what matters most to local people.”

The draft plan emphasises the importance of:

Providing high quality, responsive services

Delivering housing and tackling the cost-of-living crisis

Boosting economic development and tourism

Realising the council’s ambitions around sustainability and the environment

The consultation runs until 5pm on Thursday, November 30.