Eastbourne Borough Council launches review of polling stations and districts
The council is required to complete a full review of its polling districts and polling stations at least every five years to ensure that electors have reasonable voting facilities and that polling places are accessible to everyone.
A consultation document which includes comments and recommendations of the suitability of polling stations within in each polling district can be viewed at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/EBCPollingPlaces
Where possible, residents are being asked to provide alternative places that may be used as polling places.
Comments can be made by email to [email protected] using 'Polling Station Review' in the subject line.
A copy of the consultation document is available for inspection at Eastbourne Town Hall during working hours.
All submission must be received by 5pm on Friday, November 3.
If you have any questions about the consultation, please email [email protected]