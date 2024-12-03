Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Christmas magic in Eastbourne

This week marks the start of the Christmas season in Eastbourne and I’d like to give a special thanks to the many people working behind the scenes to make it memorable.

First, a big shout out to Leslie Baldock and The Hive Stage. Leslie tirelessly promotes young artists and musicians in the town and without him the live music at the Christmas light switch-on this past Saturday wouldn't have happened.

I also want to thank the traders in Little Chelsea for organising the Christmas in Little Chelsea event (Friday), which is a highlight of the festive season. With fireworks at 8 pm, this occasion truly celebrates local independent businesses—remember, shop local this Christmas!

Eastbourne is fortunate to have two pantos: one at the Hippodrome Theatre and one at the Devonshire Park Theatre. While there’s some friendly competition between the two, both are dedicated to providing fun family entertainment. The Devonshire Park Theatre panto opens this week and at the Hippodrome next week.

Festive fun is spreading through the town

Thank you also to the Rotary clubs for organising the tree of light ceremony outside the Congress Theatre on the 15 December.

I’d also like to thank Paul and Samara from Media Attention, who, alongside the Beacon team, have added new Christmas trees and a selfie station. Father Danny Pegg and his team deserve recognition for their Inspiring Angels Campaign, which offers free, family-friendly activities.

Lastly, a huge thanks to Dave Richardson and Dave Monckton from Feastival Events, who are bringing some magical Christmas experiences to the Enterprise Shopping Centre. This year they’ve launched a special elevator to magically whisk children (via video screens!) to Father Christmas’s grotto, an incredible journey and experience. They’re also running the ice rink, which – I know - is a massive undertaking. Your support is crucial for its return, so please go and enjoy the rink which also opens this week.

This Christmas magic wouldn’t happen in the town without the hard work of so many dedicated individuals – thank you all!

Councillor Stephen Holt

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council