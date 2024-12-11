Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Swimming at Sovereign Centre is confirmed

I know that there has been a lot of discussion around the decision to change the provision of swimming at the Sovereign Centre.

Firstly, I want to thank everyone for their participation in this discussion.

These are very challenging times for local government in the UK, and regular readers will be aware of why we are having to take these terribly tough decisions.

Scrutiny met to review the changes at the Sovereign Centre this week. Ultimately, we must set a balanced budget this year. Failure to do so would force government intervention, potentially resulting in the full closure of the Sovereign Centre, as well as further savings to both discretionary and statutory services and significant council tax increases—outcomes I am committed to avoiding.

Our proposals protect services while maintaining an estimated investment of over £150k annually through borrowing for necessary capital works, but keep the day-to-day operation of the Gala Pool cost-neutral.

Over the coming days, we will be reaching out to those who currently have lessons at the centre, advising them that their lesson can take place on the same day as before in the Gala Pool. In most cases, these lessons will continue at the same time of day too.

We’ll also consult with partners like East Sussex College Group and the NHS about potential new facilities and activities, including an indoor activity area, clip and climb, and hydrotherapy options. These plans will be based on a solid business case, with announcements hoped for in the New Year. My goal is to ensure these facilities are sustainable, financially viable, and accessible to families and adults of all ages.

This has been an incredibly tough decision, but I remain committed to working collaboratively with all partners to find solutions moving forward.

Cllr Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council