Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Tough times for all councils but hope for 2025

Following new developments, I’d like to start by updating readers on the Sovereign Centre.

We have received enquiries from external operators about the future of the Sovereign Centre. Accordingly, our officers will be speaking to all the parties that have contacted us. These conversations will be based on the council’s need to operate the pools on a cost-neutral basis and without subsidy from the Council, above what we have already presented.

When more information and news is available, I will ensure it is communicated as widely as possible.

In the meantime, the Fun Pool will remain closed due to the operating and running costs, which we unfortunately cannot afford to subsidise any further. However, this is not irreversible and should a business case be presented that can reopen the pool, it will be seriously considered.

The training pool remains open for lessons until January and we are discussing with those who book the pool, arrangements post January should the facility close.

As this is the final column before Christmas, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a very merry Christmas. Whether you’re spending the festive period with family, friends, or on your own, I hope you find joy and warmth at this special time of year.

This year has been challenging for all local authorities across the country, and some difficult decisions have had to be made. However, I remain optimistic about 2025 and am committed to ensuring success and prosperity for our town in the year ahead. I hope this spirit is reflected in your own homes and hearts this festive season.

Wishing you all a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year.

Cllr Stephen Holt

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council