Eastbourne Borough Council has agreed its annual budget for 2025/26, which includes a 2.99 per cent increase in council tax, savings of £4.4 million and further use of capitalisation.

The savings for 2025/26 cover a wide variety of services, including its support for events, grounds maintenance and street cleansing services.

Cabinet member for finance Daniel Butcher (Liberal Democrat) said at a meeting on March 5: “The last 12 months have been tough and the financial pressures on local councils continue to grow. We have been forced by these pressures to save £3.2 million in this current financial year and a further £4.4 million in 2025/26.

“It was with great regret that we had to look at the changes in how we deliver services in order to balance the council’s budget. I know this process has caused considerable upset and concern, as we have heard tonight, and I certainly did not become a local councillor to do any of that.

“But progress has also been made. The swimming pools at the Sovereign Centre will stay open. We are partnering with a leading international entertainment company to run our theatres. We have more toilets available to the public than we ever did before.”

Conservative councillor David Small, shadow cabinet member for finance, voiced criticism. He said: “This administration was elected in May 2023 on a promise that they would protect the most vulnerable, deliver a plan that would see our town thrive, and always put the people of Eastbourne first. If it wasn’t clear already, this budget certainly sets out there wasn’t a shred of truth in that.

“What we see here is essential services that residents rely on being cut to the bone. We have virtually stopped weeding, emptying public bin collections, and we have cut further our almost non-existent park and public space maintenance.

“The administration says this is all down to the cost of homelessness, when in reality right now 245 people are in temporary accommodation. If you look back to pre-pandemic, that was the number we always used to budget for. The fact is we have one of the very best homelessness prevention teams in the country and we should be hugely proud of [them]. We should not be blaming them for the appalling failures of this authority.

“The real reason why our town is being run into the ground is our astronomically-high debts. Cllr Butcher can deflect as much as he likes, but the fact is that is the root cause of why so many of the services across Eastbourne are falling apart.”

Conservatives put forward an amendment to the budget. This called on the council to restore free parking on the Downlands (at a cost of £40,000) and to establish a £50,000 reserve, which would be made available to GLL, the new operator of the Sovereign Centre, to cover any “hypothetical loss” associated with operation of the fun pool.

Conservatives said these changes could be achieved as a result of additional savings from vacancies in the tourism department and a reduction in the council’s communications budget, as well as £36,000 “additional income target for Airborne sponsorships.”

Lib Dem councillor Colin Swansborough argued the figures ‘didn’t add up’. The amendment was voted down.

The agreed budget includes a 2.99 per cent increase in council tax. This results in a Band D charge of £286.04 for 2025/26. The full bill (and increase) will be larger as it includes charges from East Sussex County Council and other charging authorities.

The budget also includes a built-in assumption that the council will utilise Exceptional Financial Support of £2 million in 2025/26. This is expected to come in the form of a further capitalisation directive from the government.