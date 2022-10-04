Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne bungalow to be knocked down and replaced with new homes

Proposals for a three-home development in Eastbourne have been given the go ahead by town planners.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:13 am
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:13 am

On Monday (October 3), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved plans to demolish a large bungalow on land at the corner of Hurst Road and Rossington Close and build three three-storey houses in its place.

The application followed on from a similar set of previous proposals, which had been refused by planning officers due to concerns with its design and a lack of details around its potential impact on biodiversity.

Planning officers felt the updated proposals overcame these previous concerns, but the scheme still saw objections raised by a number of local residents.

The application site

They included neighbour Mike Munson who told the committee the new designs remained out-of-character for the area. He also raised concerns about the potential loss of privacy from a taller building overlooking the site.

While the committee ultimately backed the scheme, they called for further conditions to be added in an effort to address these concerns.

