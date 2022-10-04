Eastbourne bungalow to be knocked down and replaced with new homes
Proposals for a three-home development in Eastbourne have been given the go ahead by town planners.
On Monday (October 3), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved plans to demolish a large bungalow on land at the corner of Hurst Road and Rossington Close and build three three-storey houses in its place.
The application followed on from a similar set of previous proposals, which had been refused by planning officers due to concerns with its design and a lack of details around its potential impact on biodiversity.
Planning officers felt the updated proposals overcame these previous concerns, but the scheme still saw objections raised by a number of local residents.
They included neighbour Mike Munson who told the committee the new designs remained out-of-character for the area. He also raised concerns about the potential loss of privacy from a taller building overlooking the site.
While the committee ultimately backed the scheme, they called for further conditions to be added in an effort to address these concerns.