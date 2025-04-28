Eastbourne by-elections explained: When and where can I vote?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With by-elections approaching in two wards in Eastbourne, here’s everything you need to know.

On Thursday, May 1, by-elections will be held to elect councillors to Langney and Upperton Wards due to the resignation of former councillors Anita Mayes and Robin Maxted.

Polls will be open from 7am to 10pm and the count will start at 1pm after the polls close.

For the Langney Ward, residents may cast their vote at these polling stations:

St Barnabas United Church, Kingfisher Drive, BN23 7RA.

Shinewater Community Centre, Milfoil Drive, BN23 8ED.

Langney Sports Club, Priory Lane, BN23 7QH.

For the Upperton Wars, residents may cast their vote at these polling stations:

Emmanuel Church, Upperton Road/ Watts Lane, BN21 1LQ.

St Thomas a Becket Catholic Primary School, Tutts Barn Lane, BN22 8XT.

Town Hall, Grove Road, BN21 4UG.

Elim Family Centre, Hartfield Road, BN21 2ET.

The Old Parsonage Barn, St Mary The Virgin Parish Church, Ocklynge Road, BN21 1PW.

To find out more about the candidates visit https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/article/1925/Upcoming-elections.

This year’s East Sussex County Council Elections due for May have also postponed following the Government’s recently announced proposals for local government reorganisation.

Sussex will now move towards having an elected mayor in March 2026 and reorganise existing councils across the county into three unitary authorities.