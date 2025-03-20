Eastbourne council leaders have joined others in endorsing a document setting out the next steps for a major shakeup of local government in East Sussex.

On Wednesday (March 19), Eastbourne Borough Council’s cabinet endorsed the East Sussex Interim Plan — a document which sets out the initial and high-level proposals for reorganisation of local government, as well as the steps being taken by the county’s current councils to deliver the change.

The document sets out how the county council and its five district and borough councils are initially pursuing the creation of “a single unitary [authority] based on existing county boundaries”.

But Liberal Democrat council leader Stephen Holt stressed this route was not set in stone and could be subject to change depending on further guidance from the government and the views of local residents.

He pointed to recent comments by Local Government Minister Jim McMahon indicating there may be flexibility around the size of the new unitary authorities, having previously set out a minimum population of 500,000.

Cllr Holt said: “At the moment the government are still kinda sticking to the half-a-million, they are still kinda saying … boundaries should remain as is. We are saying [in this document] if they change their mind, then we have the right to then resubmit based upon that.

“Even this submission at the moment, at this stage, is based on the information we have and is a response to government based upon that information. But we are very determined to talk to residents and hear their views on what they want to happen next.”

He added: “This is very much an interim proposal and further consultation will be undertaken over the next six months before we submit our final plans and recommendations to national government.

“Nothing is written in stone at the moment and we absolutely understand the fundamental importance of bringing residents on board.”

During the meeting, Cllr Robert Smart, leader of the borough council’s Conservative opposition, pledged that his group would work “constructively” with the Liberal Democrat administration on further developing the proposals.

Cllr Smart also took the opportunity to set out some of the benefits and downsides of a single unitary authority based on the county boundaries.

He said: “In operational terms, residents will no longer be confused by splits of responsibilities — think of trees on pavements. It automatically brings Polegate into the same authority as Eastbourne.

“There will be downsides, particularly a democratic deficit. Residents relate to Eastbourne in a way that very few do to East Sussex. Sensibly, existing ward boundaries are proposed to be retained and it is likely that two councillors will be elected to each ward, which will result in a unitary council of 100 councillors.

“Financially, I doubt that the significant savings envisaged by government will arise, at least in the short term. You may note the indicative estimate of transition costs of £30-£35 million.

“For Eastbourne, it will be convenient for this administration to have its £200 million plus of debt absorbed into a larger entity.”

Both councillors also raised the prospect of creating a town council for Eastbourne.

Cllr Holt suggested such a body could be a way for the council to safeguard some of its “grand assets”, such as the Downlands, the Bandstand and the town’s leisure centres.

However, he also warned of the additional costs arising from a town council and said he wanted to get views from residents before committing to pursuing this approach, which will require a separate process known as a community governance review.

Eastbourne Borough Council joins several other authorities in endorsing the plan.

Wealden District Council endorsed the plan on Tuesday, while Rother District Council and Hastings Borough Council also gave their endorsement on Wednesday evening.

In giving its endorsement, Hastings Borough Council opted to also submit a covering letter, which highlights two alternative options to a single unitary authority.

The two remaining authorities — East Sussex County Council and Lewes District Council — are both due to consider the interim plan later today (Thursday, March 20).