Lib Dem Josh Babarinde’s motion highlights the huge rise in energy bills, the recent increase in National Insurance contributions, the suspension of the pensions ‘triple lock’ and the huge pressure on the town’s foodbank.

He is calling on the Conservative Government to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas companies’ profits, cut the standard rate of VAT by 2.5 per cent for one year and immediately reintroduce the pensions triple lock.

His motion is due to be discussed at a council meeting tonight (Wednesday May 18).

Josh Babarinde and Jeanne Hayward discussing her concerns about paying her energy bills

Mr Babarinde, who is also his party’s Parliamentary candidate, said: “The Conservative government’s failure to tackle the rising cost of living has shamefully allowed this crisis to become an emergency.

“I cannot stand idly by while my hometown of Eastbourne is among the hardest hit, which is why I am calling for the government and our Conservative MP to act right now.

“By taxing oil and gas giants to bring bills down and by slashing VAT to give people £600 back in their pockets, the government could stop so many families and pensioners from sliding into poverty – but they are not prepared to take the bold decisions we need to get through this cost of living nightmare.”

If approved it is believed Eastbourne would be the first town in the country to declare a ‘cost of living emergency’.