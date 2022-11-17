There were heated scenes in Eastbourne’s council chamber this week, as members clashed over a motion declaring no confidence in the government.

On Wednesday (November 16), Liberal Democrat controlled Eastbourne Borough Council passed a motion calling for a general election and declaring no confidence in both the government and Conservative MPs.

Although passed, the motion tabled by the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Josh Babarinde saw condemnation from the council’s Conservative members, who argued it risked damaging cross-party working.

It had originally specifically called for a no confidence declaration in “Eastbourne’s MP” — that being Conservative Caroline Ansell — but this was amended when read to the chamber.

Cllr Babarinde said: “Conservative chaos is hitting every household in Eastbourne with, as of tomorrow you may find, massive tax bills and weaker public services.

“Their incompetence is causing pain for families and pensioners, just when they are struggling with the worst cost of living crisis in decades.”

He added: “Every single Conservative MP, every single one who quietly sits idly by, is complicit in this chaos. No Conservative MP, who stand by this or sit quietly by while this happens, has a mandate to do so.

“If they want a mandate, every single Conservative MP, is morally and democratically obliged, to seek a general election.”

Conservative councillors, who voted against, were highly critical of the motion, describing it as “electioneering” and “self-serving grandstanding” while also seeking to defend their party’s record in government.

There was also some pointed criticism from Conservative councillor Colin Belsey, who said: “This motion risks destroying the positive cross-party working this town relies on. I’m sorry to say this motion is not about the town or the country or in the country’s best interest.

“This is one man who is using and abusing his political position and his party’s reputation to further his own political ambitions.

“I can politely suggest that he takes his general election campaign out of the council chamber, steps down and lets a genuine local champion, with the other two members of Hampden Park, get on with the local work.”

Cllr Belsey went on to accuse Cllr Babarinde of causing the winding up of Save the DGH campaign through a previous motion the Lib Dem candidate had tabled at a full council meeting in May.

That motion, which similarly passed without Conservative support, had called on the government to “honour its promise” to provide a new hospital in Eastbourne and for the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust to share details of the new hospital plans with the Save the DGH campaign group.

Cllr Belsey claimed this had led to the campaign group announcing its closure in October, as the motion had broken a long-standing agreement for the group to remain ‘apolitical’.

Cllr Babarinde did not respond to this claim in the chamber, although Lib Dem council leader David Tutt said it was “untrue”.

After further debate, the motion passed with Lib Dems voting in favour and Conservatives voting against.