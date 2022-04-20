Eastbourne hotel’s conversion into flats supported

On Tuesday (April 19), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee considered an application seeking outline planning permission to convert the Parkview Hotel and an adjacent building into 25 two-bedroom flats.

The properties — 6 to 8 Wilmington Gardens — are currently separate and split between the hotel and a 23-unit apartment building. The application sought approval to refit both buildings to provide 25 modern flats in the same space.

It had been recommended for approval on the grounds it would greatly improve the quality of the existing flats (many of which fall below modern size standards) and provide a future for the building, as the existing hotel is not considered to be viable in the long term.

This view was shared by most of the committee, who considered the scheme would improve the area surrounding the Devonshire Quarter redevelopment.

Despite this, some committee members raised concerns that the council’s Conservation Advisory Committee (CAG) had not been consulted.

In light of these concerns, the committee opted to only grant planning permission contingent on CAG finding no fault with the scheme. The group is expected to next meet in June.

Should CAG raise no concerns the scheme will be approved by officers under delegated powers. If this was not the case, it would be brought back to the committee for further consideration.