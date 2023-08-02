In a decision notice published on Monday (July 31), a planning inspector has approved proposals to demolish a block of garages in Broomfield Street and build seven houses in its place. The site is notable as it is bounded by houses on four sides.

The development was refused by Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee in May last year. The decision was solely due to concerns about the safety of the site’s access, with councillors taking issue with the single lane entrance and lack of a footpath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other concerns about the site had already been resolved as part of an earlier application. That proposal was very similar to the appeal scheme, with the only major difference being the retention of an existing property on the site.

Broomfield Street garages (Google Maps)

The decision to refuse was reached despite the advice of council officers, who had not raised any concerns in this area and had recommended approval. This lack of concern around access was shared by the planning inspector.

The inspector said: “I have noted the concerns raised by local residents as well as the reason for refusal but there is no technical evidence before me, including from the council, to defend the reason for refusal. The council has not explained or elaborated on its reason for refusal.

“I recognise that there is very limited use of the garages now. However, I have not been advised that the single lane access and lack of pedestrian footpath along the access has caused any highway or pedestrian issues when the garages were more fully used, although I have taken into account the comments from surrounding residents that many of the garages are or have been used for long term storage, indicating that the level of traffic generated may not have been high.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad