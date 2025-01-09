Eastbourne MP backs calls for new post office at shopping centre

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 13:16 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 13:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has backed calls for a new post office in the town.

The Eastbourne MP convened a meeting bringing together a number of representatives including Langney County Councillor Alan Shuttleworth to step up the pressure for a new Post Office at Langney Shopping Centre.

The previous Post Office in Langney closed in 2022.

Following the meeting, the Eastbourne MP said: “There is a proven need for a Post Office in Langney Shopping Centre, which I’m glad the Post Office representatives recognised. The government needs to bring forward their Transformation Plan for Post Offices.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has backed calls for a new post office in Eastbourne after the previous office closed down in 2022.Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has backed calls for a new post office in Eastbourne after the previous office closed down in 2022.
Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has backed calls for a new post office in Eastbourne after the previous office closed down in 2022.

At the meeting Cllr Alan Shuttleworth added: “Every week that goes by I am asked about the chance of a Post Office. People of all ages and businesses are desperate for a return of the Post Office counter service. The loss of the Post Office has had an extremely detrimental impact on the Langney community.”

Related topics:Post OfficeJosh BabarindePeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice