Eastbourne MP backs calls for new post office at shopping centre
The Eastbourne MP convened a meeting bringing together a number of representatives including Langney County Councillor Alan Shuttleworth to step up the pressure for a new Post Office at Langney Shopping Centre.
Following the meeting, the Eastbourne MP said: “There is a proven need for a Post Office in Langney Shopping Centre, which I’m glad the Post Office representatives recognised. The government needs to bring forward their Transformation Plan for Post Offices.”
At the meeting Cllr Alan Shuttleworth added: “Every week that goes by I am asked about the chance of a Post Office. People of all ages and businesses are desperate for a return of the Post Office counter service. The loss of the Post Office has had an extremely detrimental impact on the Langney community.”
