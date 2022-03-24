Eastbourne MP branded a ‘hypocrite’ by Lib Dem for voting in favour of ‘dangerous and cruel’ bill

On Tuesday (March 22) the Nationality and Borders Bill returned to the House of Commons from the House of Lords, where amendments were made.

The legislation implements a post-Brexit asylum system in the UK.

Parliament says the main three parts of the bill are to:

• Increase the fairness of the system to better protect and support those in need of asylum

• Deter illegal entry into the United Kingdom, thereby breaking the business model of people smuggling networks and protecting the lives of those they endanger

• Remove more easily those with no right to be in the UK

Lib Dem Josh Babarinde OBE has called Caroline Ansell a ‘hypocrite’ for voting in favour of the bill.

Mr Babarinde said, “I am shocked at Caroline Ansell. This is a new low for a Tory MP who remains loyal to Boris Johnson’s government.

“The Conservatives’ Anti-Refugee Bill is dangerous and cruel. People in Eastbourne have shown enormous compassion and generosity recently for those fleeing Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“Yet at the same time our local Conservative MP criminalised those fleeing war from other countries.

“The local Conservative MP had started to offer rhetoric about welcoming refugees, but when it came down to it she voted to criminalise people fleeing their countries for their lives and to slam the door in their faces. It’s hypocrisy pure and simple.

“Eastbourne has a great history of providing sanctuary to desperate people fleeing war and persecution. Our town deserves an MP who will uphold that proud British tradition.”

Mrs Ansell said, “I am disappointed at the tone of these misguided accusations. I never make personal attacks on my political opponents.

“Tackling the failing immigration system in this country was a manifesto commitment by the Conservative party that won an 80-seat majority in 2019.

“The immigration system is broken, as witnessed by the small boats dangerously carrying people to this country – images we all see and are concerned about.

“Ministers have been clear that there needs to be a system that is fair and limits the numbers of migrants to sustainable levels but gives refuge to those who need it. The Nationality and Borders Bill achieves that.

“This country has welcomed people for centuries and just in the last few years and weeks, Syrians, Afghans and now Ukrainians are coming here in their thousands. This fact alone makes nonsense of these allegations. The UK will always be a refuge for those in genuine need.

“I also think Mr Babarinde does not understand the pressure our town is under with the sheer number of those we house and support that have come over on these boats.

“His party’s desire is to return to the arms of the EU as quickly as possible and to open borders. This will make matters much worse.”