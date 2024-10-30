Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has ‘slammed’ the budget for ‘not going far enough to invest in the town’.

Mr Babarinde has been campaigning for funding for Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH) and for emergency funding to tackle homelessness locally.

In today’s budget, the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, announced new funding for the NHS but delayed funding decisions on the ‘new hospital programme’ into which the DGH falls to ‘the next few weeks’.

£230 million was committed to helping prevent homelessness no specific emergency funding was pledged to support councils with the significant costs of providing temporary accommodation.

Lib Dem MP for Eastbourne Josh Babarinde said: “For years, our town has paid the price for a decade of Conservative mismanagement in Westminster but today’s budget does not go far enough to fix that.

“While I welcome new funding for the NHS and homelessness that I’ve campaigned very hard for, residents will be hugely disappointed that no plan was announced for investment in our DGH, and no emergency action was announced to support councils with the cost of temporary accommodation.”

“I will keep fighting to ensure that our DGH and those struggling most get the investment they need and deserve.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered Labour’s first Budget since 2010, after the party’s return to power in July’s general election.

She announced tax rises worth £40 billion as well as an extra £22.6bn for day-to-day spending on the NHS in England, and a £3.1 billion boost to budget for investment

The budget has also aimed to address a significant ‘black hole’ in public finances left by the Conservatives.