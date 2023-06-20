Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell and the representative from the Eastbourne Taxi Operators have urged for the launch of a new consultation on the trade in the town.

A survey by the MP has found that nearly half of Eastbourne residents who responded are waiting more than an hour for a taxi due to driver shortages.

The Eastbourne and Willingdon MP commissioned the online survey to gauge residents’ experiences of taxi use following concerns from drivers that regulations are making drivers leave the trade.

The MP is also hoping to bring the council’s licensing department and taxi drivers together to try and ensure more taxis are on the roads.

This has led to Mrs Ansell and the representative from the Eastbourne Taxi Operators, Jeff Defalco, to call for the launch of a new public consultation to help keep drivers in the trade.

Mrs Ansell said: “I want to urge the borough council to recognise the loss of taxi drivers is a huge blow to residents and visitors alike and it is potentially putting people in danger late at night.

“There are many issues at play and I have asked the council to sit down with me and Jeff as the taxi representatives before the next licensing committee meeting.

“But it is crucial a new consultation is launched so that everyone can have their say on what is a good way forward that keeps people safe in the cars and allows them to be safe by actually being able to call a cab when they need one late at night or to go to a hospital appointment.

“The consultation can also address another key ask: to better understand the roll out of CCTV to find a proper evidence base and impact assessment of this decision, especially when other local councils are not implementing it.”

Jeff Defalco added: “Lewes Council has announced that the mandatory CCTV licence condition is returning to full public consultation, along with much-needed changes to testing to enable the trade to attract drivers and bring Lewes in line with other progressive authorities around the country.