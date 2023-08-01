A bid to reinvent a seafront cafe is set to go in front of Eastbourne councillors next week.

On Monday (August 6), an Eastbourne Borough Council licensing panel is set to consider an application to vary the licence of The Glass House in Royal Parade.

Formerly known as the Pavilion Cafe, the premises changed its name after being taken over by the Eastbourne publican Shoes Simes — owner of the Dewdrop Inn, The Eagle, and The Rainbow — in August last year.

While the business already has a premises licence, Ms Simes is seeking permission for a series of changes, which will significantly alter how it operates.

The Glass House in Royal Parade (Credit: Google Maps)

These changes include: later opening hours; permission to host films, plays and live music; and the removal of an existing condition requiring off-sales of alcohol to be made alongside food.

If the requested changes are approved, the venue would be able to open until 2am on Friday and Saturday nights and until 1am on all other days. It would be able to sell alcohol up until half an hour before these closing times.

The plays, films and live music — expected to be performed or screened within the Redoubt Gardens in front of the premises — would generally be permitted until 11pm, although live music would be able to run until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.

While no concerns have been raised by Sussex Police or other responsible authorities, these proposals have prompted objections from several neighbours.

One of those neighbours (whose name is redacted in council papers) said: “We run a small successful bed and breakfast on Royal Parade, not far from the Glass House. Most of our guests prefer the quieter sea front environment here offered by our location. In particular, our front facing sea view rooms are very popular.

“We fear that future guests will be disturbed by the noise generated by customers and music in the early morning, followed by cleaning and re-setting tasks after closure. Late night drinking will also lead to loud disturbances from people leaving the Glass House after closure.”