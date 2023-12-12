Eastbourne seafront hotel used as HMO accomodation could be turned into flats

A hotel in Eastbourne, currently used as HMO accommodation, could be set to be transformed into residential flats.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An application submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council seeks to convert the ‘outdated’ Fairlands Hotel, in Lascelles Terrace, into apartments.

The building has been used as an HMO for more than three years and allowed up to 39 people to stay in 24 households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans include building two additional floors of accomodation which will allow space for 14 two-bedroom flats. Proposals have also been submitted to demolish and replace the rear extensions of the building.

A hotel in Eastbourne, currently used as HMO accommodation, could be set to be transformed into residential flats. Photo: EBC

Sustainability of the building has been prioritised, according to the plans, with the incorporation of rainwater harvesting, A-rated electrical appliances, and bat and bird boxes to provide wildlife habitats on the roof.