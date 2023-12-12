Eastbourne seafront hotel used as HMO accomodation could be turned into flats
An application submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council seeks to convert the ‘outdated’ Fairlands Hotel, in Lascelles Terrace, into apartments.
The building has been used as an HMO for more than three years and allowed up to 39 people to stay in 24 households.
Plans include building two additional floors of accomodation which will allow space for 14 two-bedroom flats. Proposals have also been submitted to demolish and replace the rear extensions of the building.
Sustainability of the building has been prioritised, according to the plans, with the incorporation of rainwater harvesting, A-rated electrical appliances, and bat and bird boxes to provide wildlife habitats on the roof.
The planning statement says the development ‘delivers a sufficient supply of homes’, makes the ‘most effective use’ of the land and ‘achieves a well designed solution to the site’.