Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Eastbourne’s new elective surgery hub to be ready by 2025, MP says

A new Eastbourne elective surgery hub will open in 2025, says Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th May 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:00 BST
An artist's impression of the new elective surgery hub in Eastbourne. Picture from Caroline AnsellAn artist's impression of the new elective surgery hub in Eastbourne. Picture from Caroline Ansell
An artist's impression of the new elective surgery hub in Eastbourne. Picture from Caroline Ansell

She has visited the site of the new elective surgery hub which is set to be built at the DGH.

Mrs Ansell said the new building, which will eventually form part of a new hospital development, will be able to undertake 8,453 day surgery cases per year using its four new operating theatres – this is an increase of around 2,500 operations a year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Operations that will take place include orthopaedic, community dental, breast surgery, urology, vascular and gynaecology.

Most Popular
Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell at the site of the new elective surgery hubEastbourne MP Caroline Ansell at the site of the new elective surgery hub
Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell at the site of the new elective surgery hub

Ahead of construction, archaeological digs are taking place but the building is fully funded and has planning permission, the MP said.

Mrs Ansell added: “It was really good to be able to go on site and see this massive investment in our healthcare starting to happen.

“We have a new hospital coming to Eastbourne, but ahead of that is this new elective surgery hub – a big boost to treatment here in the town and it is positive news.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This new capacity will cut waiting lists and give patients faster access to operations. It very much shows the government is investing in our healthcare right now – with exciting plans then coming down the line to when the new hospital begins to be built.”

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell visited the site of the new elective surgery hubEastbourne MP Caroline Ansell visited the site of the new elective surgery hub
Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell visited the site of the new elective surgery hub

The government’s Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay MP had said that work to build a new surgical hub in Eastbourne as part of the New Hospital Programme would begin next year.

Mr Barclay made a statement to parliament on Thursday, May 25, on the New Hospital Programme and the commitment to deliver 40 new hospitals by 2030. Eastbourne is in Cohort 4 of the programme.

Questions have been raised nationally around the New Hospital Programme this month following an article from the BBC titled ‘Building work pending for many of 40 promised hospitals’, which was written by Catherine Burns and Vicki Loader.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Ansell later addressed the concerns and added that it was important to note that the NHS had three definitions of what a new hospital is.

READ THIS:

23 more pictures of Eastbourne’s fabulous 2023 Carnival

Eastbourne’s Race for Life 2023 – In 37 pictures

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Shoreham are looking for loving homes - including Labradors, Chihuahuas and a Romanian rescue dog

Related topics:Caroline AnsellWillingdonDogs