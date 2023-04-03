Easter will affect your bin collection day in Worthing - and for some residents, it will mean no bins will be collected at all next week.

Worthing Borough Council's recycling, refuse and garden waste service does not operate on bank holidays. Garden bins, which are paid for separately, are collected every week except the first two weeks of January but the refuse and recycling collections alternate between grey refuse bins one week and blue recycling bins the following week.

Collection days are Monday to Friday throughout the year and for each bank holiday, the collection day moves forward one day. The arrangement means that after Easter, the bin collection day will move forward two days to account for Good Friday and Easter Monday.

For some people in the Heene area, that will mean their collection day will change from Thursday to Monday, so they will miss out on a bin collection next week due to Easter Monday. The grey refuse bin will be collected on April 6, then the next collection will be the blue recycling bin on April 17. That will mean a wait of 18 days from March 30 for recycling to be collected.

This was how many recycling trucks were needed to take away Katherine's mountain. Picture: Worthing Borough Council

To check your bin collection day, visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/bin-day

