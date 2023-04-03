Edit Account-Sign Out
Easter bin collection changes in Worthing mean some residents will have to wait 18 days for recycling to be collected

Easter will affect your bin collection day in Worthing - and for some residents, it will mean no bins will be collected at all next week.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

Worthing Borough Council's recycling, refuse and garden waste service does not operate on bank holidays. Garden bins, which are paid for separately, are collected every week except the first two weeks of January but the refuse and recycling collections alternate between grey refuse bins one week and blue recycling bins the following week.

Collection days are Monday to Friday throughout the year and for each bank holiday, the collection day moves forward one day. The arrangement means that after Easter, the bin collection day will move forward two days to account for Good Friday and Easter Monday.

For some people in the Heene area, that will mean their collection day will change from Thursday to Monday, so they will miss out on a bin collection next week due to Easter Monday. The grey refuse bin will be collected on April 6, then the next collection will be the blue recycling bin on April 17. That will mean a wait of 18 days from March 30 for recycling to be collected.

To check your bin collection day, visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/bin-day

Remember to put your bins out by 6.30am on your collection day.

