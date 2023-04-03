Mid Sussex District Council has announced that rubbish and recycling collections will remain the same throughout the Easter holiday period.

The council said that over Easter, which includes Good Friday (April 7) and the Bank Holiday on Easter Monday (April 10), rubbish and recycling collection days remain unchanged.

An MSDC spokesperson said: “If the usual collection day is a Friday or Monday, it will remain on Friday or Monday. The Council’s optional garden waste collection service also remains unchanged. Mid Sussex District Council keeps the service consistent as much as possible. This enables residents to plan for the service with minimal inconvenience.

“Residents are asked to ensure that bins are at the edge of properties at the point nearest the highway by 7am on the day of collection. Bin lids should be closed fully to enable safe collection.”

