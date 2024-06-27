Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The education secretary has visited a nursery in West Sussex as the general election edges ever closer.

Gillian Keegan, who is hoping to remain as the Conservative MP of Chichester, visited Lancing on Tuesday (June 25) as she continues campaigning ahead of the general election.

Keegan joined Leila Williams, the Conservative candidate for East Worthing and Shoreham, for a visit to Noah’s Ark Nursery – an independent day nursery for the under fives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst there, Keegan and Williams spoke with staff about ‘ensuring support is maintained’ during this ‘vital stage in children’s development’, a Conservative spokesperson said.

Pictured from left to right: Alison Power (nursery manager), Leila Williams, Gillian Keegan, and Carolyn Hopson (nursery owner). Photo: Conservative Party

They added: “The visit comes as the Conservatives have committed to rolling out 30 hours of free childcare per week for all children under five years old – something Labour have failed to match in their manifesto pledges.”

Mrs Keegan said it was a ‘pleasure to join Leila in Lancing’ and meet with the nursery staff to hear about ‘what more we can do to support our children under five’.

She added: “I am committed to delivering the Conservatives pledge of 30 hours of free childcare per week for the under-5’s – a crucial measure to help hardworking families and secure a brighter future for all our children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Williams said, as a ‘local mum with a child in nursery’, she was ‘especially delighted’ to welcome the education secretary to discuss the ‘importance of our plan’ to deliver 30 hours free childcare per week for under fives.

She added: “This scheme is crucial in making work pay for working parents across the country – and Labour have yet to confirm that they will continue it.”

Nursery director Alison Power said: “The visit from Gillian and Leila enabled us to discuss how the role out of the extended funding for working families has helped parents by reducing their nursery fees.

"It has also enabled those parents who are planning families or are on maternity/paternity leave to have more choice on when they return to the work place.