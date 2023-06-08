NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Met Office issues amber warm weather alert across UK
Former Britain’s Got Talent contestant dies aged 38
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named

Eight-bedroom Horsham home to be converted into supported living flats

Plans to convert an eight-bedroom house into four supported living flats have been approved by Horsham District Council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:25 BST

The application from Active Prospects for Acacia House, in Manor Fields, Horsham, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (June 6).

A spokesman for the charity, which supports around 300 people each year with learning disabilities, said the house would remain ‘an ordinary home in an ordinary street for ordinary people’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as the self-contained flats, the conversion will include an office and WC for the four staff who are expected to support the residents during the day, with two staff taking over at night.

Most Popular
Acacia HouseAcacia House
Acacia House

Eight letters of objection were received with concerns ranging from highways safety, on-street parking, water neutrality, noise, overdevelopment and changing the demography of the area.

But officers recommended approval, believing the conversion would provide a net gain of three units towards the council’s land supply and would have ‘no substantive amenity impacts’.

Related topics:Horsham District Council