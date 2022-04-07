Eight new homes planned for Wisborough Green

The proposal would provide eight new homes on the land at Stable Field on Kirdford Road in Wisborough Green.
The eight houses will comprise of three two-bed houses, four three-bed houses and one four-bed house.
Vehicular access is proposed via a new access point at the south side of the site.
The access runs along the middle of the site to the south eastern side of the properties
The application comes after a similar proposal for the building of seven houses on the same piece of land was submitted to Chichester District Council in February 2021 (21/00391/FUL)
The proposal left the southern part of the field undeveloped in order to preserve the openness of Kirdford Road and views across the countryside, especially from the southern corner of Stable Field as this view is identified as being important to the setting of the Wisborough Green Conservation Area.
The Case Officer raised concerns about the application, due to the proposed mix, and the progress of the application stalled subject to further discussions.
To view the full application visit the Chichester District planning portal using the reference: 22/00618/FUL